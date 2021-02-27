RJD Likely To Contest Assam Assembly Polls In Alliance: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday announced that his party is likely to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with "like-minded" parties.

Tejashwi Yadav said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance. He was speaking at a press conference during his first visit to Guwahati

Apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.

"There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we'll contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.

The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

With PTI Inputs

