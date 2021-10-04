Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Supreme Court Seeks Response From 43 Farm Leaders In Haryana Govt.'s Plea

Haryana government challenges that farm leaders have not been participating in talks with the state panel to defuse the issue of road blockade at Delhi borders.

Supreme Court Seeks Response From 43 Farm Leaders In Haryana Govt.'s Plea
Supreme Court Of India | PTI

Supreme Court Seeks Response From 43 Farm Leaders In Haryana Govt.'s Plea
2021-10-04T15:36:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 3:36 pm

The Supreme Court sought responses from over 40 farmers’ bodies and farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh, on the plea of Haryana government which challenges that they have not been participating in talks with the state panel to defuse the issue of road blockade at Delhi borders.

“Issue notice, Dasti as well,” a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and M.M Sundresh said while taking note of the plea.

Addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the bench asked, "You have made around 43 persons as parties. How will you serve them,” 

Mehta said the farm leaders are necessary parties in the matter and he will ensure serving of notice on them and sought hearing of the plea on Friday, that is October 8.

The bench has now posted the matter just after the Dussehra break beginning next week.

The State of Haryana has moved an application seeking to make 43 persons parties in the matter including the office bearers of various farmers' organisations in the PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road-blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests.

(With PTI Inputs)

