April 08, 2021
Poshan
Situation Very Grim In Some States: PM Modi After Meeting With CMs On Covid Surge

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-08T20:37:21+05:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with the chief ministers of all states discussed the Covid-19 situation in India on Thursday.

In his address after the meeting, PM Modi said that India has crossed the peak of first wave.

Expressing his concern over the alarming rise in Covid cases he said that the situation is very grim in some states.

In his interaction with the chief ministers the prime ministers asked to focus on micro-containment zones. “We have resources now, our focus should be on micro-containment zones, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

