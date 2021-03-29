March 29, 2021
Sharad Pawar Unwell, To Be Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai For Surgery

Nawab Malik also informed that Sharad Pawar will undergo a surgery.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Sharad Pawar
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T11:20:13+05:30

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will be admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on March 31 as the doctors have detected a problem in his gallbladder, party leader Nawab Malik said on Monday. Nawab Malik also informed that Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery.

A cancer survivor, the 80-year-old former Union Minister had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.

In a statement on Monday, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder."

"He [Sharad Pawar] is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," Nawab Malik said.

Outlook Web Bureau Sharad Pawar Mumbai National

