Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik Addressing Press Conference | Twitter

Trending

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T12:55:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:55 pm

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to "kidnap" actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for ransom.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the "mastermind" of the plot.

Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized. He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs raid as "fake" and levelled a series allegations against Wankhede.

The minister on Sunday claimed Wankhede had met Bharatiya at a 'kabarastan' (graveyard) in suburban Oshiwara.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"But, because of his (Wankhede's) good luck, we couldn't get the footage since police's CCTV was not functioning. Hence, out of fear, Wankhede had lodged a false complaint that he was being stalked," Malik said.

"The alleged cruise rave party was a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan for ransom, of which Mohit Bharatiya was the mastermind," the NCP leader alleged.

Accusing Wankhede of being involved in the plot, he claimed Bharatiya was a member of Wankhede's "private army".

Malik appealed to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to come forward and support his fight against injustice.

He accused Wankhede of creating fear among drug consumers while protecting peddlers and traffickers.

He claimed the trap to kidnap Aryan Khan was laid through Rishabh Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of Bharatiya.

"Rs 25 crore were sought, and the deal was finalised at Rs 18 crore...Rs 50 lakh were given. The deal got spoilt because the selfie of K P Gosavi (NCB's witness in the cruise drugs case) with Aryan, after his arrest, became viral," he claimed.

The minister further said there have been attempts to frighten Shah Rukh Khan that since he "gave an amount of Rs 50 lakh", he too becomes an accused.

"I appeal to him not to get scared. If your child is kidnapped and ransom is sought and the parent pays it, he is the victim and not the accused," Malik said.

Aryan Khan was taken to the cruise party by Pratik Gabba and Aamir Furniturewala, he claimed, adding that Sachdeva, Gabba and Furniturewala were let off by the NCB.

"Kashif Khan, an organiser of the cruise party, had tried hard to invite state minister Aslam Shaikh and children of our top ministers to come to the party," he claimed.

"Besides cases of Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan (Malik's son-in-law), all 26 cases (being probed by the NCB) should be given to the SIT for probe. If there is an attempt to scare me by putting my son-in-law's case for re-examination, let me be clear that I am not scared," the minister said.

Malik's son-in-law was arrested in January this year by the NCB in an alleged drugs case, and was granted bail in September.

The minister further said the real name of Sam D'Souza, whose whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations in the cruise drugs case, was Samville, and he was called for interrogation by NCB official V V Singh in June this year.

"Why hasn't he been arrested yet?" Malik asked, without revealing the case details.
The NCB served him a notice in June. Singh also warned him against changing his phone handset, Malik said, referring to a telephonic conversation which he shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Bharatiya a former general secretary of Mumbai BJP, on Saturday alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, "who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh", is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode.

However, Malik on Sunday claimed Sunil Patil did not belong to the NCP and he had never met him.

He also said the NCB had challenged the Gujarat government's forensic lab report which gave a clean chit to his son-in-law before an NDPS court in the alleged drugs case.

Malik appealed to the NCB and the BJP not to "shield" tainted persons.

"My fight is not against the NCB or the BJP. It is against those indulging in wrongdoings. Please support me. I am also supporting eradication of the drugs menace," he said.

Malik also demanded that action be taken against NCB's "quartet" -- Wankhede, V V Singh, Ashish Ranjan and Wankhede's driver Mane -- claiming they were involved in "wrongdoings" in the NCB's zonal office.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nawab Malik Mumbai National Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

BJP's National Executive To Meet Today; Elections In UP, Punjab, Among Others To Be Centre Of Discussion

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Aryan Khan Was 'Framed' In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Witness

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Advertisement

More from India

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Read More from Outlook

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / The Maharashtra Minister levelled allegations of kidnapping Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

BJP’s National Executive Meet: What Is The Agenda Likely To Be?

Preetha Nair / The BJP national executive meeting will set the pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab—scheduled for early next year.

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semis qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Harish Manav / After Centre’s cut in excise duty and further reduction in VAT by the Chandigarh administration and Haryana government, fuel prices have dropped drastically in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Advertisement