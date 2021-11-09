Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan
Kartarpur Corridor | PTI

Trending

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T19:06:19+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 7:06 pm

Calling for the immediate re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor with Pakistan, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi also to intervene personally to "open the proposal for a land swap between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere on the lines of the Hussainiwala village exchange"

Harsimrat Badal also urged the PM to take the diplomatic initiative for the creation of a “Permanent Peace Corridor” to link all multi-faith sacred shrines left in Pakistan with the Indo Pak border. Among other things, she said, this would be “the first step towards the eventual fulfilment of the sacred Sikh prayer for “khulle darshan deedare te seva sambhal (unhindered access and the right to perform service of the Guru) of all the sacred shrine which were weaned away from the devout Sikh masses in 1947.”

In her two-page letter to the PM, Badal recalled that the proposal for the land swap to merge Kartarpur Sahib with India was first mooted by SAD in1948. In fact, in 1969, the then Prime Minister of India agreed to formally approach the Government of Pakistan for this exchange of land on the pattern that the two countries had earlier followed in the Ferozepur sector with regard to the martyrdom place of Shaheed-e -Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh ji as well as between India and Bangladesh with regard to the Farakka Dam, the former Union minister added.

Related Stories

India Slams Pakistan's Decision To Transfer Management Of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara To Trust

Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan Fail To Finalise Agreement Over Service Fee From Pilgrims

Badal said that the proposal had sadly been shot down by both the Pakistan government and strangely, by the then Congress government in Punjab. She said the issue came up for discussion again during Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee’s famous Lahore Bus trip and his meetings with his Pak counterpart, Nawaz Sharif. “This was at the behest of the then Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal”.

Harsimrat lauded the sacrifices and contributions made by Akali stalwart, late Jathedar Kuldip Singh Wadala “who for decades organised Protest and Awareness Candle Marches on the Indo Pak border near Shri Kartarpur Sahib.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

She added that Sardar Wadala highlighted the utter neglect of Kartarpur Sahib area by the Pakistan authorities as a result of which the sacred shrine lay abandoned with its lands being taken over by real estate sharks and others.

She said in her letter that it was only after the persistent efforts of the former Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal that the Governments of India and Pakistan finally agreed in 1998 to consider the Sikh demand in this regard when the then Punjab (India) Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal successfully persuaded the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee ji to raise this issue with his Pakistani counterpart, Shri Nawaz Sharif during the famous Lahore Bus trip.

“Sardar Badal’s efforts bore fruit as Vajpayee- Sharif understanding led to a mutual consent for the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” she further added.

Reminding Prime Minister Modi of how finally this responsibility, of expediting the completion and the opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib corridor, fell upon his shoulders, Badal said that this would “go down as one of your most iconic contributions to peace and understanding in the world.” She also referred to Modi’s comparison of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor with the pulling down of the Berlin Wall, but added,” While the Berlin Wall in Germany stays demolished, the Berlin Wall for the Sikhs still persists on the Indo Pak border.”a

Tags

Harish Manav Punjab Punjab Cabinet Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Kartarpur Corridor Pakistan National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Rafale Issue: BJP And Congress Spar Each Other

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Sidhu Effect? Channi Cabinet To Take A Call On AG Deol's Resignation After Repeated Barbs From Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kashmir Civilian Killings Show 'Frustration' Of Pakistan: J&K BJP Chief

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma to Lead, Hardik Pandya Dropped For T20 Series

IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma to Lead, Hardik Pandya Dropped For T20 Series

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement