After KCR, Pinarayi Vijayan Says Regional Parties To Decide Govt Formation At Centre

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to Vijayan, but there was no discussion on the prime ministerial candidate between the two leaders.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2019
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says the name of the prime ministerial candidate was not discussed with his Telangana counterpart..
outlookindia.com
2019-05-07T16:32:39+0530

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the regional parties will play a prominent role in the formation of the government at the Centre after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to Vijayan, but there was no discussion on the prime ministerial candidate between the two leaders.

"Yesterday's meeting with K C Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

KCR floated the idea of 'Federal Front' in March last year and initiated efforts to provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress at the centre.

He had subsequently met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal(S) and the DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.

After learning about KCR's overtures towards Vijayan and Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is also believed to have dialled up Telangana CM.

On the other hand, K Kavitha, TRS MP and daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao, said on Tuesday that no appointment is yet fixed between her father and DMK president MK Stalin.

Telangana went to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

