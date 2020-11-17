November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Woman Burnt Alive': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of 'Hiding' Incident For Electoral Gains

'Woman Burnt Alive': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of 'Hiding' Incident For Electoral Gains

Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps for electoral gains

PTI 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Woman Burnt Alive': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of 'Hiding' Incident For Electoral Gains
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
PTI photo
'Woman Burnt Alive': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of 'Hiding' Incident For Electoral Gains
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T10:34:27+05:30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the NDA government in Bihar over a woman allegedly burnt alive and accused the Nitish Kumar dispensation of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on. The woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days, the report said.

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the media report, the woman was being harassed by a man from her village who, along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India's Daily Covid Cases Below 30,000 For First Time In Over 4 Months

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Nitish Kumar Rahul Gandhi Bihar National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos