Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces Another List Of Contestants

Punjab assembly elections are slated to be held between February and March next year. The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) has announced list of 15 more candidates taking the party’s list of total contestants to 88.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)

2021-12-28T12:32:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 12:32 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab assembly polls.

It is the fifth list of the state's main opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.

Also read: Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year.

Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP.

Kulwant Singh, real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, had joined the AAP on Monday.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.

