May 17, 2021
Poshan
Pune Hospital Refuses To Handover Covid Victim’s Body To Kin Due To Non-Payment Of Fees; Probe Ordered

Shiv Sena MP Srirang Barne filed a complaint in connection with the case and alleged that the hospital staff had withheld the Covid victim’s body for three days

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:49 pm
A medical college-cum-hospital in Pune allegedly withheld the body of a Covid-19 victim due to non-payment of bills.
Representational Image/ PTI
Health department officials in Pune have ordered a probe to investigate claims that a medical college-cum-hospital in Talegaon Dahbhade withheld the body of a Covid-19 victim due to non-payment of bills.

The inquiry was launched based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MP Srirang Barne.
Barne has alleged that the hospital staff refused to handover the body to the victim’s family members despite the payment of medical bills. The MP told PTI that despite the payment being made through the Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the hospital had demanded more money from the victim’s kin.

He further said that the hospital should have brought the issue to the local health authorities’ notice, instead of withholding the body for three days.

The Pune district administration has set up an eight-member committee of officials from the district health department, a doctor from BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, an official from Food and Drug Administration, the District Health Officer and the district surgeon to probe the case.

"A complaint was received from Srirang Barne, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Maval, that the hospital management had allegedly held back a Covid-19 victim's body for three days due to bills not being paid," Ashok Nandapurkar, District Civil Surgeon, who is part of the probe team, said.

"The eight-member committee will visit the hospital on Tuesday to probe the complaint," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

