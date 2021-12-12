Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, 'No stone was left unturned to reach the goal and vaccination was aimed at protecting the people against the pandemic.' as she mandated Covid-19 vaccination in the Union Territory.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-12T17:06:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 5:06 pm

According to Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 became mandatory from Sunday. She asked the people to carry with them the certificates of vaccination as there would be checked by the health authorities.

Talking to reporters after visiting a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in neighbouring Villianoor to see for herself the implementation of the vaccination drive, she said, "The government is keen to ensure that Puducherry emerges as a fully vaccinated Union Territory."

She said no stone was left unturned to reach the goal and vaccination was aimed at protecting the people against pandemic and also to prevent the occurrence of the new variant of the virus - Omicron.

Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G.Sriramulu and a host of officials of the Department of Health were present.

The Union Territory has so far administered the vaccine to 13,06,706 people, according to a press release.

Former Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "The government will reach out to people to get their vaccines but if someone does not want to take the vaccine, they cannot be forced."

A Meghalaya High Court bench held in June, "Vaccination by force or being made mandatory by adopting coercive methods, vitiates the very fundamental purpose of the welfare attached to it. It impinges on the fundamental right(s) as such, especially when it affects the right to means of livelihood which makes it possible for a person to live.”

