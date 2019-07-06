PM Modi Launches BJP's Membership Drive In Varanasi, Says Will Connect People From All Walks Of Life

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he launched the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T13:11:47+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's countrywide membership drive during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, and said it will further connect people from all walks of life with BJP family.

Modi addressed around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he launched the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers, and elaborated on his thoughts on Union budget and India's growth trajectory in coming years.

Further, he said new India on the threshold of racing ahead, referring to Union budget 2019-20. 

Earlier in the day, Modi had unveiled a statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at the city's airport.

Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and the state unit chief of the saffron party, Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Anil Shastri and Sunil Shastri, sons of late Lal Bahadur Shastri, were present at the venue as also Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh, a kin of the former prime minister.

Earlier, Modi arrived at the Babatpur airport here on his second visit to his constituency after winning the parliamentary polls held in April-May.

The prime minister then proceeded to launch a tree-plantation campaign -- "Anand Kanan" -- in the temple city, before kickstarting the membership drive of the ruling party, coinciding with the 118th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for imposing faith in his government.

(PTI)

Narendra Modi Varanasi BJP National

