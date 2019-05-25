PM Modi To Meet His Mother Heeraben Tomorrow, Varanasi Next

﻿
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, to thank the voters for his victory in the elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
PM Modi with his mother Heeraben
File Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening, to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Gujarat Varanasi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections BJP National Democratic Alliance (NDA) National

