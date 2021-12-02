Omicron: J&K Govt Puts Curbs On Travellers With 2 Week Int’l History

Following Omicron new Covid-19 variant emergence in India, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday made quarantine and RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers with international travel history of past two weeks.

The J&K government has said international travellers or domestic travellers, having past two weeks history of international travel on entering Kashmir will have to undergo mandatory administrative quarantine and RT-PCR tests.

Also read: Omicron Covid-19 Variant: The Countries Which Have Closed Their Borders

The government has warned legal action against those domestic tourists having international travel history of the past two weeks.

“All those people who are coming to Kashmir having recent international travel history or those domestic travellers who have international travel history of past two weeks will have to undergo RT-PCR test at Srinagar Airport. Till RT-PCR test result comes, they will remain in administrative quarantine,” deputy commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad said.

“There are two types of quarantine facilities available. The free administrative quarantine provided by the government and paid quarantine,” Asad said.

“All international travelers who entered Srinagar today were sent to administrative quarantine,” he said.

Asad said once the result of RT-PCR of the quarantined people having international travel history of past two weeks comes, positive patients will be admitted to the DRDO Hospital at Khanmoh, in the outskirts of Srinagar.

He said those people whose test comes negative, will be put on home quarantine if they are locals while tourists will be kept in administrative quarantine.

“During the quarantine, they will be monitored by respective chief medical officers. If any symptom is observed during these days they will be tested again otherwise they will be tested after the eighth day through RT-PCR.”

“If the repeat RT-PCR test comes positive the person shall be shifted to designated hospital immediately for Covid positive patients and his sample will be taken for genome sequences,” he said. “If negative they shall self-monitor their health for next seven days,” Asad added.

He warned of legal action against people hiding their international travel history at the Srinagar airport. The DC said that international travelers or domestic travelers who have had a travel history in the last two weeks if found to have hidden their travel history will face legal action and will be fined Rs 20,000.

On December 1, 234 new positive Covid-19 cases, 116 from Jammu and 118 from Kashmir, were reported. Also, one Covid-19 related death has been reported from Kashmir.

At the same time, 59,134 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,66,81,244. Of 337086 positive cases in J&K, 1687 are active positive at present.