Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Officer Suspended Over ‘Derogatory’ Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Earlier, a Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj had made a derogatory remark against Mahatma Gandhi, and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Officer Suspended Over ‘Derogatory’ Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi In Chhattisgarh
File image of Mahatma Gandhi.

Trending

Officer Suspended Over ‘Derogatory’ Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi In Chhattisgarh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T07:52:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 7:52 am

A food department officer was suspended on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi on social media in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a government official said.

The development comes a day after Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj used abusive language against the Father of the Nation at an event here for which an FIR was registered against him.

Sanjay Dubey, posted as Assistant Food Officer here, was suspended after it was reported that he had made "insulting and derogatory" remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on a social media platform (Facebook), his suspension order said.

The officer denied the charge and said he has immense respect for the independence movement icon.

His act amounts to violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, and therefore he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

During the suspension period, he will be posted at the office of his department in Kabirdham district headquarters, it added.

A screenshot of comments purportedly made by Dubey and circulated on social media read,

“Neither Gandhi was a nation, nor a majority of people of this country consider him as father of the nation. Even the father of nation is not a constitutional post. The person who used to say that India could be partitioned only over his dead body, had himself divided the country in two parts. The person was responsible for killings of lakhs of countrymen."

The remarks were in reply to a comment on the social networking site.

However, Dubey claimed his Facebook account was hacked and he did not write the controversial remarks.

"My phone was hacked by someone who made such derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi ji. I have immense faith in Gandhi ji. He was the foremost person in nation-building. He is an honourable person for me,” the officer added.

The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had used "abusive" words against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

His statements drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the state.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the seer for his remarks and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

Tags

PTI Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse Raipur Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Defamatory Comments suspended National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

BJP Says Will Not Stop Until Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Is Politically Defeated In West Bengal

Dharam Sansad Row: Students, Activists Hold Protest Over Hate Speeches Against Muslims At Uttarakhand Sadan

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Clash Between Doctors, Police In Delhi As Protests Intensify

Centre Advises Poll-Bound States To Ramp up Covid-19 Vaccination

EC Urges Health Secretary To Expedite Covid-19 Vaccination In 5 Poll-Bound States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Only Covaxin To Be Administered To Children, Registrations On CoWIN From January 1, Health Ministry

Only Covaxin To Be Administered To Children, Registrations On CoWIN From January 1, Health Ministry

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

LGBTQIA+ Community Should Be Addressed In More Dignified Manner: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Prepare Glossary

LGBTQIA+ Community Should Be Addressed In More Dignified Manner: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Prepare Glossary

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Read More from Outlook

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Seema Guha / Should Democratic India continue with the AFSPA at a time when New Delhi is hoping to make its mark on the international stage and be counted?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement