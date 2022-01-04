NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor informed about his health on Twitter on January 4.
"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," the CM tweeted.
The national capital along with Mumbai is the worst-hit city as India sees a surge in Omicron and Covid-19 cases. On Monday, Delhi reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours and recorded one Covid-related death. According to reports, the national capital has recorded a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent. As many as 6,288 Covid-19 patients and suspected cases are in home isolation. A Yellow Alert has been sounded in Delhi on December 29, with several stricter restrictions. On Sunday, Kejriwal had addressed the media and said that the severity of Omicron cases is milder in comparison to the Delta variant of last year.
