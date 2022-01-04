Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has tested positive for Covid-19, has urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Trending

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T09:05:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:05 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor informed about his health on Twitter on January 4.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," the CM tweeted.

The national capital along with Mumbai is the worst-hit city as India sees a surge in Omicron and Covid-19 cases. 

On Monday, Delhi reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours and recorded one Covid-related death. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to reports, the national capital has recorded a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent. As many as 6,288 Covid-19 patients and suspected cases are in home isolation. 

A Yellow Alert has been sounded in Delhi on December 29, with several stricter restrictions. 

On Sunday, Kejriwal had addressed the media and said that the severity of Omicron cases is milder in comparison to the Delta variant of last year.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated

Staggering Work Hours To Non-Crowding: Centre Issues Covid Guidelines For Its Offices

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Man At Kanker Village; Accuse Him Of Being Police Informer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement