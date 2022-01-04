NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor informed about his health on Twitter on January 4.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," the CM tweeted.

