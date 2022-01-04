Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Engineering Student Sent To 10 Police Custody Till Jan 10

The Mumbai court has remanded the arrested engineering student in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case to police custody till January 10.

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Engineering Student Sent To 10 Police Custody Till Jan 10
From 'Sulli Deals' to Bulli Bais.

Trending

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Engineering Student Sent To 10 Police Custody Till Jan 10
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T17:22:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 5:22 pm

A local court on Tuesday remanded a 21-year-old engineering student, arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, in Mumbai Police's custody till January 10.

The Mumbai cyber police apprehended the student, Vishal Kumar, from Bengaluru on Monday and later arrested him.

After being brought to Mumbai, he was produced before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate.

The police sought Kumar's custody for 10 days and also permission from the court to carry out searches at his premises in Bengaluru.

After hearing the police's submission, the magistrate remanded Kumar in police custody till January 10 and also permitted the cops to carry out searches at his premises.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The cyber cell had filed the FIR against unidentified persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai Police team also detained a woman, who is believed to be the main accused in the case, from Uttarakhand, an official said.

According to police, the woman and Kumar know each other.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Amid outrage over Muslim women being targeted through the dodgy app, the Delhi Police had sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related "offensive contents" on its platform.

Tags

PTI Mumbai Mumbai City Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEET-PG Admission: SC Agrees To List Plea; Hearing Likely Tomorrow

NEET-PG Admission: SC Agrees To List Plea; Hearing Likely Tomorrow

Mumbai Covid-19 | Lockdown Will Be Imposed If Daily Cases Cross 20,000: Mayor

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 5,481 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 8.37 Per Cent

EAM S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast One Covid-19 Dose

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Unveils New Terminal Building Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport In Agartala

Ladakh: Images Of Army Holding Tricolour At Galwan On New Year Released

New Covid-19 Variant 'IHU' More Infectious Than Omicron Discovered In France: What We Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Light Snowfall Halts Air Traffic At Srinagar International Airport Amid Tourist Rush

Kashmir: Light Snowfall Halts Air Traffic At Srinagar International Airport Amid Tourist Rush

Special measures needed to contain COVID-19 outbreak in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

Special measures needed to contain COVID-19 outbreak in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

Previous NE govts created

Previous NE govts created "hill-valley chasm", BJP a dawn of development: Modi

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement