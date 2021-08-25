Narayan Rane Gets Bail: Why Did He Want To Slap Uddhav Thackeray? All You Need To Know

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he called his "ignorance of the year India won Independence". He was, however, granted bail by a court in Mahad late in the night.

Here’s what Rane said

Rane claimed that Thackeray allegedly forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state and had to check with his aides midway.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane exclaimed during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Shiv Sena- BJP clash

Activists of the Shiv Sena's youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Union minister Narayan Rane's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said.

Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane's residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said.

Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area.

The road was opened for traffic later in the day.

The additional police force was deployed in the area, the official said.

Rane’s residence fortified

Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane’s residence in Mumbai on Tuesday as BJP workers gathered outside his residence on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) in Mumbai in the morning in support of their party leader.

Besides, Shiv Sena workers, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party’s youth wing), located nearby in Juhu. A posse of police personnel, including women cops, were deployed outside Rane’s residence to prevent any untoward incident.

FIRs filed against Rane

Following his remarks, a complaint was lodged against Rane by Nashik city Shiv Sena unit chief at the Cyber police station there. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rane in Nashik under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505(2) (mischief), 153-B (1)(c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will).

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane after the FIR was registered. Meanwhile, in Aurangabad, Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Ambadas Danve lodged a complaint against Rane at Kranti Chowk police station. FIRs have also been lodged in Pune and Mahad.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine