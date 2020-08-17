August 17, 2020
Corona
Legendary Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj Dies At 90

Pandit Jasraj breathed his last in New Jersey, US, announced his daughter Durga Jasraj.

PTI 17 August 2020
Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

“Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

