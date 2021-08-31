Moderate Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

The weather department said the national capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday and the skies are expected to remain cloudy.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively,the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed a cloudy day. The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 5.30 pm.

(PTI inputs)

