August 31, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Moderate Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

Moderate Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:30 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Moderate Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department
The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said
Representational Image
Moderate Rain Likely In Delhi Today: Weather Department
outlookindia.com
2021-08-31T08:30:48+05:30

The weather department said the national capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday and the skies are expected to remain cloudy.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively,the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius,   the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed a cloudy day. The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 5.30 pm.

 (PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Bans Liquor And Meat In Mathura

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Delhi Weather Weather Delhi Rain Rains National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos