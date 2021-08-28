Miffed Over ED Summoning Her Nephew, Mamata Accuses BJP Leaders Of Working With Coal Mafia

Following Enforcement Directorate summon to her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee over money laundering in alleged coal scam, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee accused section of BJP leaders of working hand in glove with coal mafia.

"The BJP and the Union government can’t fight us politically. The party was defeated in the assembly polls and now they are using central agencies against our leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and others. But let me tell them, they can’t bulldoze or intimidate us by such threats. We will continue our fight against them,” she said.

She added: “If you (BJP) show us ED, we will also send proof against BJP leaders to the agency. A section of BJP ministers and leaders are working hand in glove with the coal mafia. They even stayed at hotels run by them during elections”

She also accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to "bulldoze the federal structure" of the country and snatching away rights of the states.

The firebrand politician Banerjee proposed to call a meeting of all chief ministers to fight against "the Centre's authoritarianism".

Earlier, ED summoned TMC's Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the state. (With PTI inputs)

