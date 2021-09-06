September 06, 2021
Mayawati Hails Farmers For Raising Hindu Muslim Unity Slogans At ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati said it would help heals the wounds caused by the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Outlook Web Desk 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:56 pm
Mayawati hails farmers for raising Hindu Muslim unity slogans.(File photo)
PTI
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party head Mayawati Monday hailed the Hindu-Muslim unity slogans raised at the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar, saying it would help heal the deep wounds caused by the 2013 riots in the district.

"Efforts for Hindu-Muslim communal harmony in Muzaffarnagar district of UP during farmers' mahapanchayat on Sunday will certainly help a little in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots that took place during the SP government in 2013. It will also make many uncomfortable," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The unity slogans were raised at the mahapanchayat in the district on Sunday.

Describing farmers as the pride of the country, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said with slogans of communal harmony raised at the farmers' meet, "BJP's political ground made with hatred has started slipping away".

The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots had left at least 62 dead.

Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Sunday gathered in Muzaffarnagar for the mahapanchayat and vowed to continue their stir till the three agri laws are scrapped.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is spearheading the agitation since November last year. (With PTI inputs)

