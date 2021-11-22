Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands

Repeal of New Farm Laws: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has sought immediate resumption of talks with the government, withdrawal of cases against farmers and a memorial for those who lost their lives during the agitation.

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands
Protesting farmers write to PM Modi listing six demands, including an MSP law. The letter said, "After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution." | Twitter

Trending

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T08:36:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 8:36 am

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions also sought withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws.

Despite the prime minister's surprise Friday announcement of repealing the three agri laws, farmer leaders have maintained they won't budge until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated the stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

Related Stories

Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

While thanking Modi for his decision, the SKM, in the letter, said, "After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution."

"MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021'," the letter read.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

It also sought removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021'.

The SKM's demands included the sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Four farmers were allegedly mowed down by an SUV in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, the native place of the Union minister on October 3. In the ensuing violence, four people, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed.

Over a dozen people, including the minister's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in the case.

The letter has been doing rounds on twitter, 

The letter to the prime minister stated, "Thousands of farmers have been implicated in hundreds of cases during this movement (June 2020 till date) in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. These cases should be withdrawn immediately."

"During this movement, about 700 farmers have died. There should be compensation and rehabilitation support for their families. Land should be allotted at the Singhu Border to build a memorial for the deceased farmers," it stated.

The SKM warned that the agitation will continue till the government resumes talks with it over the six issues listed in the letter.

"Prime minister, you have appealed to the farmers that we should now go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire to return to our homes, families and farming after resolving these issues as soon as possible.

"If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the six issues. Till then, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will continue this movement," they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rakesh Tikait Delhi - NCR Farmers protest Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

Delhi Air Pollution: Ban On Entry Of Trucks, Work From Home For Govt Staff Extended Till 26th November

When A Filmmaker Accompanied Migrant Labourers At The Peak Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Some Irresponsible Nations Twisting Definition Of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh’s Veiled Dig At China

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 2 Last Year's Sacked Ministers For Rebellion Among 15 Ministers Take Oath

Farm Laws Repeal: Union Cabinet To Take Up Bills For Withdrawal Approval

Farm Laws Repeal: SKM To Hold 'Mahapanchayat' Tomorrow In Lucknow

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Samajwadi Party Fears Farm Laws Could Be Brought Again After 2022 States Assembly Polls

Samajwadi Party Fears Farm Laws Could Be Brought Again After 2022 States Assembly Polls

MP Labourer's Hand Chopped Off After He Asked For Wages

MP Labourer's Hand Chopped Off After He Asked For Wages

Uttar Pradesh: 6 New Dengue Cases Registered In Muzaffarnagar As Total Mounts To 268

Uttar Pradesh: 6 New Dengue Cases Registered In Muzaffarnagar As Total Mounts To 268

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Poet-writer Prasoon Joshi’s heart-felt essay on the joys of adoption and parenthood

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

Koushik Paul / The India vs New Zealand third T20 at Eden on Sunday has come like whiff of fresh air in the City of Joy. The last time Kolkata hosted a T20I was in 2018.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Naseer Ganai / Mehbooba Mufti while holding a protest demonstration against the recent killings in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area said: ‘We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed’.

Advertisement