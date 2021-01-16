January 16, 2021
Corona
Man Arrested For Making Obscene Video Of Woman Officer, Blackmailing In UP

She had alleged that the accused had made an obscene video of her and was blackmailing her as well as her family members

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Representational image.
The police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man for allegedly raping and blackmailing an Uttar Pradesh government officer.

The woman officer on January 2 had filed a complaint with the police.

She had alleged that the accused had made an obscene video of her and was blackmailing her as well as her family members, Station House Officer Ram Adhar said.

Acting on the complaint, the police on Friday arrested the accused hailing from Basantpur in Shahjahanpur district, he said.

The woman officer, in her complaint, had alleged that the man used to beat and harass her during the days when she was taking coaching, Adhar said.

She alleged that when she got a job in a bank in Bareilly, the accused used to come there and harass her, he said.

When she was posted in Pratapgarh in 2017 after her selection in Provincial Civil Service, the accused used to come to her home there, the SHO said.

He also came there on December 18 last year but fled when she raised an alarm, the police officer added.

Adhar said the woman alleged that the accused had made an obscene video and pictures of her and through them was blackmailing her as well as her family members.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused and further probe is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

