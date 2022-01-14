Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Makar Sankranti | Kites Soar High Amid Omicron Scare

Amid Omicron fears and restrictions, people in Jaipur are spotted in their terrace and the sky filled with colourful kites.

Makar Sankranti | Kites Soar High Amid Omicron Scare
Kites festival in Jaipur. | Bhanvi Sharma/Outlook.

Trending

Makar Sankranti | Kites Soar High Amid Omicron Scare
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T17:00:59+05:30
Bhanvi Sharma

Bhanvi Sharma

More stories from Bhanvi Sharma
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 5:00 pm

Paper kites of a hundred different colours and jovial groups of kite fliers in groups celebrating Makar Sankranti. It is festive time in the Pink City, Jaipur. 

As Jitendra Sharma, owner of Jitendra Studio and resident from Chandpole Bazar said, “Flying kites has been the tradition of Sankranti every year in Jaipur. Families get together and share sweet delicacies such as Finni, Ghewar and Gajak, this is an old tradition.”


Credit: Bhanvi Sharma

Yogita, a student and resident from Gangori Bazar describes, “There are certain exclamations that one definitely hears at the terrace such as wohkatte, dheeldena, tang dalna, lapetna, penchladana . The highlight of the evening of Sankranti is that one  gets to spend it with their loved ones and the sight of the sky is beautiful.”


Credit: Bhanvi Sharma

Sajal Khandelwal, the owner of Sambariya Finni Wale, a 150-year-old sweet shop at Chandpole Bazar, said, “The footfall of the customers have been pretty good over the last 2-3 days and the mornings are usually a rush but eventually the rush fades. The weekend and night curfew is a reason as we have to close our shops by 8 pm. But I cannot say that we have incurred losses.”

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams


Credit: Bhanvi Sharma

Ankit, owner of kite business at Mishraji Karasta said, “Round the year we sell kites as it’s our business but our major season for business in January because of Sankranti. People have a craze for flying kites here and some even see it as more than just a leisure activity. The price of a kite starts from Rs 3 and a charkha starts from Rs 300.”

He added, “The market is not dull and the weekend curfew has benefitted us as most of the people have bought kites to spend their weekend flying them.”


Credit: Bhanvi Sharma

Madhavlalji, owner of a kite business in Choti Chaupad said, “Kite sales took its pace, especially in these last three days as Sankranti approached. Although, the pandemic did hinder the sales but not so much.”


Credit: Bhanvi Sharma

January 14 is celebrated as Makar Sankranti and the day is devoted to Suraj Bhagwan or the Sun God. The Hindu festival in the state not only is about flying kites but also about worshipping Surya devta which is followed by offering Daan (donations) usually done by the women of every house. Women pray with 14 items that are donated to people in need after the puja.

Tags

Bhanvi Sharma Jaipur Kites Makar Sankranti Festival National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | Delhi Police Find Bomb From Abandoned Bag in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market

NEWSFLASH | Delhi Police Find Bomb From Abandoned Bag in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market

Why Iranian Apples Are Spoiling The Market For Kashmiri Apples

Budget Session Of Parliament To Commence From Jan 31 To Apr 8

How Soon Can A Person Get Re-infected With Omicron? Here’s What We Know

Kerala Court Acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Nun Rape Case

Nagaland Killings: SIT To Present Findings Before Court After Receiving Forensic Reports

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Migrant Labourers Are Apprehensive Of Another Bout Of Lockdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases Highest In 239 Days

Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases Highest In 239 Days

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock

7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails In Bengal, PM Takes Stock

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Read More from Outlook

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Ina Puri / Memories of my Mashi alternate from childhood days wrapt in her vivid storytelling, to the presence of the activist and writer Mahasweta Devi, who gave voice to the marginalised

Advertisement