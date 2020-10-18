October 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: Rain-hit Farmers Stop Minister's Convoy, Demand Immediate Aid

Maharashtra: Rain-hit Farmers Stop Minister's Convoy, Demand Immediate Aid

Heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra have damaged lakhs of hectares of agricultural land. The state’s farmers have demanded immediate aid.

PTI 18 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: Rain-hit Farmers Stop Minister's Convoy, Demand Immediate Aid
Heavy rains and floods have claimed 48 lives in Maharashtra.
PTI
Maharashtra: Rain-hit Farmers Stop Minister's Convoy, Demand Immediate Aid
outlookindia.com
2020-10-18T16:25:35+05:30
Also read

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers also informed the minister about the hurdles they have been facing in availing crop loans from banks. The farmers also gave a representation to the minister to declare the current situation as “wet famine,” and threatened that they would protest in Mumbai if their demands are not fulfilled.

Later, talking to reporters, Wadettiwar, who visited the district to assess damage caused due to heavy rains over the past few days, assured that all farmers affected by the recent downpour will be provided assistance once the government receives the survey reports. He said the state government would also seek aid for farmers from the Centre. "The state government had earlier helped farmers who were affected by the cyclone Nisarg by changing the criteria (of financial aid)," he said adding that the state government also provided an aid package of Rs 180 crore for flood-hit areas of Vidarbha. He assured the farmers that the state government will provide assistance this time around as well.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

4 Inmates, Nine Delhi Prison Staff Members Become COVID-19 Positive

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Maharashtra Agriculture: Farmers Rains Floods National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos