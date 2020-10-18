Maharashtra: Rain-hit Farmers Stop Minister's Convoy, Demand Immediate Aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers also informed the minister about the hurdles they have been facing in availing crop loans from banks. The farmers also gave a representation to the minister to declare the current situation as “wet famine,” and threatened that they would protest in Mumbai if their demands are not fulfilled.

Later, talking to reporters, Wadettiwar, who visited the district to assess damage caused due to heavy rains over the past few days, assured that all farmers affected by the recent downpour will be provided assistance once the government receives the survey reports. He said the state government would also seek aid for farmers from the Centre. "The state government had earlier helped farmers who were affected by the cyclone Nisarg by changing the criteria (of financial aid)," he said adding that the state government also provided an aid package of Rs 180 crore for flood-hit areas of Vidarbha. He assured the farmers that the state government will provide assistance this time around as well.

