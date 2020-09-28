Maharashtra Govt To Set Up Music College To Honour Lata Mangeshkar’s Father

September 28, 2020
Corona
Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant made the announcement on the occasion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday and termed it as a gift to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

PTI 28 September 2020
The legendary singer - Lata Mangeshkar
File Photo
2020-09-28T20:58:36+05:30

A world-class government music college will be set up in Maharashtra which will be named after renowned musician Deenanath Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Monday.

He made the announcement on the occasion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's birthday and termed it as a gift to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The melody queen, the eldest daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar, turned 91 on Monday.

 

 

