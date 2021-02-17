Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Assam

Also read Should The Tajikistan Earthquake Be A Wake Up Call For Himachal Pradesh?

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was reported in Assam’s Sonitpur district at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, officials at the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earlier, police confirmed that no loss of life or property has been reported due to the tremor.

The epicentre of the quake was reported at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.

(With PTI inputs)

