Kejriwal Says Pfizer, Moderna Refused To Sell Vaccine Directly To States

Manish Sisodia appealed to Centre not to make vaccination drive a joke

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:05 pm
(File Photo)
After Punjab, Delhi government on Monday said that pharmaceutical giants have refused to sell vaccines directly to the state governments.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters today that the US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have made it clear that "they will deal with the central government" only.

Kejriwal’s statement has come a day after Punjab government made similar allegation. Vaccine rollout for the 18-44 age group was paused in Delhi on Saturday due to the shortage of doses.

"We've spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Mr Kejriwal told reporters this afternoon, reported NDTV.

According to a report by PTI, Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia appealed to Centre not to make vaccination drive a joke and to approve Pfizer, Moderna jabs immediately.

(More details awaited)

