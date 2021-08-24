J&K: PAGD Passes Resolution, Seeks Restoration Of Article 370, Full Statehood

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Tuesday passed a resolution and sought restoration of Articles 370, 35A and full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAGD held a meeting Tuesday at the alliance chairman and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar, where several middle and lower rung leaders of mainstream political parties were also present apart from the top leaders.

“We want Jammu and Kashmir’s position which existed on August 4, 2019, to be restored,” the PAGD spokesperson and senior CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Taragami said after the meeting.

“We want to live with dignity and we don’t want to live under this humiliation. Our humiliation is being considered by the present government as its dignity. The silence of people is being assumed as normalcy. The present government leadership doesn’t want anyone to raise his head and speak up,” Tarigami said. He also alleged that the government is after the PAGD and its leadership trying to demolish it.

Tarigami said people in Jammu and Ladakh have started realizing the implications of decisions taken on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and J&K state was dismembered. He alleged that the government has removed local officers from the administration and government employees are being dismissed without any notice indicating that rule of law doesn’t apply to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier addressing the PAGD meeting, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP is pursuing policies that are hard to understand.

She said not only jobs but even rights of people over sand extraction has taken away. Mehbooba Mufti said the government is selling resources of J&K with impunity and three more power projects have been given to the NHPC. She said the BJP is allowed to meet without any restrictions but the other parties are being stopped on one or the other pretext. She also said the police used lathis against local sand contractors in Pulwama recently to safeguard the "interests of outsiders.”

Dr Farooq Abdullah in his address said the parties weren’t allowed to talk. “Have we no right to talk about the state,” he said.

Last year on August 22 the signatories of the Gupkar resolution had issued a joint statement describing abrogation of Article 370 as grossly unconstitutional and a challenge to the basic identity of the people of J&K.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP government had revoked Article 370 amid arrests of around 8000 people including three former chief ministers and enforcing a security and communication lockdown.

