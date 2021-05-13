India Reports 3.62 Lakh Fresh Cases, 4,120 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

India recorded 362,727 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665. Deaths from the virus surged by 4,120 to hit 258,317 in total. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested up to May 12 with 18,64,594 samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group, which had started symbolically on May 1, till further orders amid an acute shortage of vaccines.

Most states are yet to start the vaccination drive for the 18+ group. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday urged states to understand the limited availability of vaccines and not create unrealistic and impractical expectations while ensuring judicious use of doses to minimize wastage.

“The government is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country. Vaccines are scientifically distributed among you and we both know how much you have and what is in the pipeline. Please understand the seriousness of this issue,” Vardhan said.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.

