India In State Of 'Super Emergency': Mamata Banerjee's Fresh Salvo On Modi Govt

Wishing citizens on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Banerjee asked people to take a pledge to safeguard the constitutional values envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2019
In this file photo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day rally, in Kolkata. (PTI)
2019-09-15T10:44:36+0530

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday once again trained guns at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying there was a state of "super emergency" in the country, imploring people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.

Wishing citizens on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Banerjee asked people to take a pledge to safeguard the constitutional values envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation.

"On International Day of Democracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she tweeted.

The Bengal Chief Minister has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and has on several occasions accused it of snatching the autonomy of constitutional institutions and muzzling dissent.

In May, during Lok Sabha election campaign, Banerjee had said she felt "like giving one tight slap of democracy" to PM Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

