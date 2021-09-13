Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia
Covid-19 vaccinations in India | PTI

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crores, Mansukh Mandaviya said while announcing the landmark achievement.

Trending

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:53:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:53 pm

In what is being dubbed as no small feat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India had administered over 75 crore vaccine doses. The landmark achievement comes following the country's massive vaccination drive which, Madavia said,  continues to create new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts).

'Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations," the health minister tweeted with hashtags #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine and #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Not just Mandaviya, Union Health Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tweeted in praise of India’s Covid19 vaccination roll-out, calling it not only the world’s largest but also one of the swiftest.

"With the current daily average of 6.82 million vaccinations, we are vaccinating all eligible citizens at a much faster pace than many other developed nations," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

Related Stories

States And UTs Have Over 70.63 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Centre: Health Ministry

It Is Unknown Why Vaccines Trigger Unusual Immune Reaction, Cause Blood Clotting: Noted UK Doctor

Finance Minister Calls Vaccination The Only Medicine To Boost Economy

So far, all adult people in six states and union territories -- Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore, Mandaviya said.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dharmendra Pradhan COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

HC Extends Stay On ‘Callous’ Probe By Police In Delhi Riots Case

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/