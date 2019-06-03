﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  IAF AN-32 Aircraft Goes Missing With Thirteen People On Board

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Goes Missing With Thirteen People On Board

The IAF team has deployed all available resources to locate AN-32 aircraft.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 June 2019
IAF AN-32 Aircraft Goes Missing With Thirteen People On Board
File Photo
IAF AN-32 Aircraft Goes Missing With Thirteen People On Board
outlookindia.com
2019-06-03T16:43:35+0530

A Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 people on board went missing Monday afternoon, around 35 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam, official sources said.

The aircraft took off at 12.25 pm from IAF's Jorhat base for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh, but lost contact with ground control at 1 pm, official sources said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he had spoken to the vice chief of the force and was praying for the safety of all those on board.

"Spoke to Vice Chief of @IAF_MCC, Air Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria regarding the missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft which is overdue for some hours.

"He has apprised me of the steps taken by the IAF to find the missing aircraft. I pray for the safety of all passengers on board," the minister tweeted.

A total of eight crew and five passengers are on board, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force has deployed all available resources to locate the aircraft, said sources.

The AN-32 is a Russian origin aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it.

It is a twin engine turboprop transport aircraft.

The Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground is not very far from the China border.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Assam Indian Air Force National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Trump Baby Blimp' Used As Protest Symbol Against US President To Be Acquired By London Museum
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters