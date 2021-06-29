‘I Pay A Tax Of Rs 2.75 Lakh A Month’: President Ram Nath Kovind Responds To Criticism On Salary

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a four-day visit to Kanpur stirred up a bit of a controversy. Speaking at a public event, he said that while he does earn a healthy salary of Rs 5 lakh a month as President of India, he is not able to save much, as he pays Rs 2.75 lakh as tax every month.
He pointed out that, as a result of this, he makes fewer savings than several other officials in positions of public service.
Kovind said, "If the president is the highest paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of Rs 2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my Rs 5 lakh salary."
Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on June 25.
The train made two stop-overs at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president interacted with his old acquaintances from his school days and the early days of his social service.
With PTI inputs
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Jammu IAF Attack: Drone Probably First Time Came 15-km Inside Indian Territory
Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In July 2021; Check Your Region
AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi