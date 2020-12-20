Himachal: Two Youngsters Held For Possessing 1.8 Kg Charas

December 20, 2020
Corona
The incident occurred in Himachal’s Kullu district

PTI 20 December 2020
Representational Image
The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday said it has arrested two youngsters in Kullu district after recovering two kgs of charas (cannabis) from their possession.

Ankit Ashok Nisar (29) hailing from Devi Nagar in East Mumbai City and Mihir Ojha Labhshankar (24) hailing from Mumbai’s Brihan area were arrested and 1.816 kg charas was found in their possession, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the drugs were recovered from their possession at Bajaura when they were travelling in a Delhi-bound bus.

A first information report (FIR) under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Bhuntar police station against the duo and further investigation is underway, he added.

