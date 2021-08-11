August 11, 2021
Haryana Govt Offers Free Bus Rides To Women On Raksha Bandhan

The free rides can be availed by women and children up to age 15 on state buses so that women can easily commute to their brothers' homes to tie them the "Rakhi".

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:22 am
Raksha Bandhan freebies for women in Haryana | Image for representation
PTI/File Photo
In a gesture of goodwill ahead of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government announced that women and children up to 15 years can ride state buses for free on the day of the festival.

The free rides can be availed on state buses so that women can easily commute to their brothers' homes to time them the "Rakhi".

However, in keeping with Covid-19 protocols, buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government has been providing free travel facilities to women and children up to the age of 15 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for several years.

"But last year it was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there has been a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to continue this facility," he said in a statement.

The minister said buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Those travelling in buses will have to follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks, Sharma said.

(With inputs from PTI)

