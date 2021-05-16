May 16, 2021
Poshan
Haryana Government Extends Covid-Induced Lockdown Till May 24

The previous lockdown, which had been imposed on May 10, was slated to end tomorrow.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 3:54 pm
Haryana health minister Anil Vij said stringent measures will be taken to impose the lockdown in the state
Representational Image/ PTI
Amid the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country and a surge in the number of infections in rural areas, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till May 24.

The previous lockdown, which had been imposed on May 10, was slated to end tomorrow.

State health minister Anil Vij made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday. "Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert (lockdown),” he tweeted.

This development comes in the backdrop of the state logging 9,676 fresh cases and 144 Covid fatalities on Saturday. With the latest addition, the state’s infection count has risen to 6,85,312. So far, 6,546 people have died due to the virus in Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)

 

