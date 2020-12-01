Govt Invites Farm Leaders For Talks Today, Cites Cold, Covid

The Centre has called farmers for talks today, three days ahead of the scheduled date of December 3, as hundreds of farmers trickled in from Punjab at two borders of Delhi.

Making the announcement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar cited cold and coronavirus. Farmers' organisations have said more people from Amritsar region, who had stayed back to celebrate Gurpurab, are likely to reach the border by Tuesday.

The protesters have threatened to block five entry points to Delhi. Earlier today, Union minister Amit Shah met Tomar – The second meet within 24 hours after protesting farmers rejected the proposal of early talks that hinged on them shifting their protest venue.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the fifth consecutive day on Monday protesting the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Tomar said.

Now, the meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1.

The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

With PTI inputs

