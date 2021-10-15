Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

At least 11 people including four children were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Friday after tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned, police said.

The accident also left six people injured, it said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach in the tractor-trolley.

The tractor-trolley overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the breaks to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.



Four children and seven women were killed in the accident, he said.



The injured have been hospitalised, he said. (With PTI inputs)