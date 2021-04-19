Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to reports, the veteran Congress leader has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, New Delhi.

Singh joins a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

(More details awaited)

