April 19, 2021
Poshan
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised

According to reports, the veteran Congress leader has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, New Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2021
PTI File Photo
2021-04-19T18:48:36+05:30

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to reports, the veteran Congress leader has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, New Delhi.

Singh joins a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

(More details awaited)

