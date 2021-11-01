Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

In a heart wrenching accident a former Miss Kerala and runner up were killed in a road accident in Kerala’s Vytilla area, police said on Monday.

The accident, police said occurred past midnight, when the car lost control after it tried to avoid bumping into a motorcyclist.

The accident left former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer (24) who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, and runner up Anjana Shajan (25), a Thrissur native dead.

The two other people travelling in the car were also left injured, the police said.

"One another person who was with them in the car is admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is serious. He hails from Mala in Thrissur," the police said.

However, the condition of the fourth person seems to be stable.

Police suspect that only the driver was wearing the seatbelt.

Kabeer and Shajan were the winner and runner-up respectively in the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala. (With PTI inputs)