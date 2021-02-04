Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence: One Held For Raising Flag At Red Fort

One person has been arrested for the raising a Sikh religious flag, identified as the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort last week, amid violent clashes between farmers and police during the tractor rally held in Delhi on January 26.

The arrested person has been identified as Dharmendra Singh.

His role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

On Wednesday, the police also released photographs of 12 suspects, who were holding sticks or lathis and the police believe they were involved in the violence at the Red Fort or in attacking police personnel.

The police also announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information on the whereabouts of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, whom the farmers blame for inciting violence and derailing their peaceful rally.

On Republic day, many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

With PTI inputs

