Ex-High Court Judge Will Probe Corruption Allegations Against Me: Anil Deshmukh

Amid former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh levelling allegations of corruption against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the latter on Sunday said a retired High Court judge will probe Singh’s complaint.

Singh, in an eight-page letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" asking them to collect funds worth at least Rs 100 crore per month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Deshmukh has denied Singh’s allegations and said that the truth of the matter will be established after a probe is conducted.

Under fire over handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the state government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department.

Deshmukh on Sunday said he had asked Chief Minister Thackeray to initiate an inquiry into the allegations made against him.

"The chief minister and the state government have decided that a retired judge of high court will conduct a probe into the allegations against me. Whatever is the truth will come out," he said.

Deshmukh was replying to a query on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that he was made the state home minister accidentally.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut on Sunday called Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.

(With PTI inputs)

