Evidence Planted Against Activists Accused In Bhima Koregaon Case: Reports

A recent forensics report has found that key evidence was “planted” against a group of activists who have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Arsenal Consulting, a United States digital forensics firm, has found that activist Rona Wilson’s laptop was infiltrated through a malware post which at least 10 incriminating letters were planted on his laptop, 22 months before the Pune Police raided the activist’s residence and arrested him.

According to reports, Pune Police booked Wilson based on those letters and it cited them as primary evidence in its chargesheet filed in the case.

The police have claimed that some activists including Rona Wilson, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde and others made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence the next day at Koregaon Bhima village in the district. The police have also alleged that the event was backed by some banned Maoist groups.

