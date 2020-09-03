September 03, 2020
Corona
Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Khan Dies Due To Coronavirus

Dilip Kumar's two brothers, Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI 03 September 2020
File photo of Dilip Kumar with his brother Ehsan Khan
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has died, according to the Bollywood star's family friend, Faisal Farooqui. He was 90.

The cinema icon's two brothers, Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

While Aslam Khan, 88, passed away on August 21, Ehsan Khan breathed his last late Wednesday night due to coronavirus, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the duo, said.

Farooqui took to Kumar's official Twitter account to confirm the news.

"Dilip saab's youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic)," the tweet read.

In March, Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra rose to 8,25,739, while death toll reached 25,195. 

