July 15, 2021
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed As Kejriwal Says No Plans To Reopen

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said the government had no plans for reopening of schools in the national capital as of now.

Outlook Web Desk 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:01 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-07-15T18:01:24+05:30

Amid warnings of an imminent third wave, schools in Delhi will not be opening yet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced. In an address on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said the government had no plans for reopening of schools in the national capital as of now.

The news comes despite a dip in Covid positivity rate in the national capital.

"Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process if complete we would not like to take risk with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

The announcement came amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions earlier in the month. 

Last Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)  issued an order announcing the lifting of a slew of Covid-imposed restrictions in the national capital. The order comes in the backdrop of Delhi’s Covid positivity rate slipping to 0.09 per cent on Saturday.

 (With inputs from PTI)
