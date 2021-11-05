Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent.

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help
Diwali 2021 led to the worst air quality in Delhi in five years | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T21:37:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 9:37 pm

Be it the blatant violation of the cracker ban or alleged increase in stubble burning incidents on Diwali, the post-festival air quality in Delhi on November 5 was the poorest it has been in five years. The deadly cocktail of noxious fumes from firecrackers as well as the toxic smoke from stubble burning pushed the 24-hour average AQI to 462, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted on Friday. The quality of air in the capital was so poor that even the Arvind Kejriwal government's newly launched snog towers in the capital could not help.

Worst in five years

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. The AQI was 382 on Diwali day this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.

Related Stories

Thick Layer Of Acid Smog Hovers Over Delhi On Day After Diwali, Minister Blames Farm Fires

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Thick layer of smog

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Residents in many parts of Delhi-NCR complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes on Friday. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (469), Greater Noida (464), Ghaziabad (470), Gurgaon (472) and Noida (475) also recorded 'severe' air pollution levels.

Smog tower to not avail

Even the recently-launched smog tower at Connaught Place could not give breathable air to residents nearby on Diwali night as the air quality across Delhi-NCR nosedived to the "severe" zone following rampant cracker bursting, government data showed.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, the 24-metre-high air purifier, considered the first such structure in India, recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 642 micrograms per cubic metre at the inlet and 453 micrograms per cubic metre at the outlet.

The smog tower could only reduce the PM10 level from 649 micrograms per cubic metre to 511 micrograms per cubic metre, as per the readings taken at 9 pm.

The safe limit for the lung-damaging fine particles PM2.5 and PM10 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and 100 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

Cracker ban failure

Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022, and ran an aggressive campaign against their sale and use.

The Haryana government had imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region. Green crackers were allowed on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh only for two hours in areas with moderate or better air quality.

However, on Diwali, crackers were incessantly burst across the capital despite the ban. 

On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers announced by the Delhi government.

Rai also said in a statement that a major reason for alarming pollution levels was the sudden rise in incidents of stubble-burning in neighbouring states on Diwali day. “In the last week of October, there were 1000 instances a day of stubble burning. As per a NASA photo, since yesterday, more than 3500 instances of stubble-burning have been seen,” Rai said in his statement in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen Seeks EUA Status From FDA For Paediatric Use Of Covaxin

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

Aryan Khan Drugs Probe | NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Case: All You Need To Know

Obituary | On Subrata Mukherjee, Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover Online, Discovers Actual Passport Inside

Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Read More from Outlook

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Outlook Web Desk / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup: India Beat Scotland By Eight Wickets

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup: India Beat Scotland By Eight Wickets

Koushik Paul / With this win, India have improved their NRR. The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will decide which team joins Pakistan from the group in semis.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement