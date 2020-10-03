Delhi Metro To Begin Service At 6 AM On October 4 Due To UPSC Exams

October 03, 2020
Corona
Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had declined to postpone UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

The DMRC gave the information on its official Twitter handle.
In order to facilitate the UPSC aspirants, the services of the Delhi metro will begin at 6 am on October 4.

The DMRC gave the information on its official Twitter handle. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Saturday.

The Civil Services exam is scheduled to be held on October 4. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central service recruiting body, has set guidelines for the candidates appearing for the exam.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had declined to postpone UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

Outlook Videos