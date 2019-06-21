Delhi Metro Magenta Line Services, Affected After Fire At A Market, Resume

﻿
Train movement on Magenta Line has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
File Photo
Metro train services on the Magenta Line were resumed after temporary halt due to fire that broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station in Delhi on Friday morning.

"Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience," a Delhi Metro statement said.

It added that short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. and said there will be no service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily.

Meanwhile, 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze.

"No injuries have been reported till now. Firefighting operation is underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(ANI)

National

